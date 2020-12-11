Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 412 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $239,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.64.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $234.17 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

