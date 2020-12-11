Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $29.80 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

