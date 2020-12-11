Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,477 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

