Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 6,028 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1,339.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -242.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

