Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 3,541 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,000.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,710 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 94,934 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,030,941. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.