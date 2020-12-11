Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 179.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.