Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,263.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,346,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after buying an additional 640,859 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511,914 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

