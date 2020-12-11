Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $180.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Shares of ETSY opened at $165.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $167.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $886,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 10,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,796 shares of company stock valued at $46,472,864 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

