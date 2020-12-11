Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SEGRO Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEGRO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEGRO’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.