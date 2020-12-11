Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Triton International Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Triton International in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Triton International stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 212,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Triton International by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 208,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,155,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $402,796,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,784,439 shares of company stock valued at $406,018,363. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.