Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

