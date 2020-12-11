Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFX. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $183.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $190.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Equifax by 36.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 58.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Equifax by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.