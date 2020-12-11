ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

E has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:E opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.78. ENI has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, research analysts predict that ENI will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,685,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

