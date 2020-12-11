Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.08.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $28,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

