Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
About Else Nutrition
