Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks,

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elevate Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.08.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.94. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 346,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 89.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 88,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 198.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 79,293 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

