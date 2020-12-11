Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 24,850 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

