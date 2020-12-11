Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $67.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

