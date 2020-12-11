Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Charles Albright Sells 20,000 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Albright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.02. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $67.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $17,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.