Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $62.88 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.