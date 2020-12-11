ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) Insider Buys £5,963.66 in Stock

ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann bought 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £5,963.66 ($7,791.56).

Ian Charles Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Ian Charles Mann bought 7,204 shares of ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £4,970.76 ($6,494.33).

LON:ECSC opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. ECSC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.25 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. It operates through three segments: Consulting, Managed Services, and Vendor Products. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, log analysis/ security information and event management (SIEM), cloud SIEM / SOAR, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and PCI desktops.

