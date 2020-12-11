EBCoin (EBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $840,037.64

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $840,037.64 and approximately $19,811.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 78.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00406432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.02850945 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

