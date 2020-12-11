E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of E.On to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. E.On has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.