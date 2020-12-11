DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DWF opened at GBX 77.63 ($1.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.70. DWF Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The company has a market cap of £251.97 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22.

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

