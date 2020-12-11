DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRRX. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.67.

DRRX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $408.39 million, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.92. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

