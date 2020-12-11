Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DORM. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dorman Products by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 375,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 366,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.