Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

