Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% during the third quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $386.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.25. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

