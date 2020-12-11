Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$55.45 and last traded at C$54.97, with a volume of 339289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.21.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

