Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $3,375,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 613.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 554.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

