Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,005,731.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,037,472 in the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,732,000 after purchasing an additional 126,781 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,236,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after buying an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,120,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

