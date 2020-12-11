Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) CEO Stanton E. Ross Sells 119,210 Shares

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 135.21% and a negative net margin of 56.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

