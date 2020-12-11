Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $163,053.70 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director James T. Richardson sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $163,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $816.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 127,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

