Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €9.74 ($11.46) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €17.20 ($20.24).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

