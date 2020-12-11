Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DNN. TD Securities started coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 666,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

