Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.73.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.74. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.