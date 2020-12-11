Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weak air-travel demand due to coronavirus concerns is weighing heavily on Delta’s passenger revenues. The contraction in load factor is also worrisome. Due to low demand, passenger revenues declined 68% in the first nine months of 2020. Notably, Delta incurred a loss in third-quarter 2020, repeating the first two quarters' dismal performance. The company president Glen Hauenstein warned that “it may be two years or more” for the revenue stream to normalize. The slowdown in air-travel demand due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the United States is a further setback for the company. However, low fuel prices (down 16% as of September-end) offer some relief. Moreover, efforts to control costs are supporting the bottom line. Evidently, operating expenses declined 19% in the said time frame. “

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.