Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

DAL opened at $42.62 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.