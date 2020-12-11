DeFiner (FIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $602,351.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $602,351.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00151708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00907705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00216214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00493947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00171408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,517,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.