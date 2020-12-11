DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DCP opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 116.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 210.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 293,920 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 168,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 19.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.