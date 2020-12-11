Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLAY opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

