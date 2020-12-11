CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) vs. Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Head to Head Analysis

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSI Compressco and Basic Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $476.58 million 0.11 -$20.97 million ($0.40) -2.88 Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A

CSI Compressco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -13.55% -134.42% -3.88% Basic Energy Services -71.05% -199.32% -29.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CSI Compressco has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CSI Compressco and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 4 0 0 0 1.00 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSI Compressco currently has a consensus price target of $1.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Summary

CSI Compressco beats Basic Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

