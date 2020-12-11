Critical Analysis: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) & Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR)

Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avistar Communications and F5 Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 Networks 0 6 13 0 2.68

F5 Networks has a consensus target price of $171.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given F5 Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Avistar Communications has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F5 Networks has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avistar Communications and F5 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks 13.08% 19.72% 9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avistar Communications and F5 Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks $2.35 billion 4.49 $307.44 million $6.66 25.74

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Avistar Communications.

Summary

F5 Networks beats Avistar Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers application delivery controller (ADC) products, including BIG-IP appliances and VIPRION chassis and related software modules and software-only Virtual Editions; Local Traffic Manager and DNS Services; Advanced Firewall Manager and Policy Enforcement Manager that leverage the unique performance characteristics of its hardware and software architecture; Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager; NGINX Plus and NGINX Controller; Shape Defense and Enterprise Defense; Secure Web Gateway, and Silverline DDoS and Application security offerings; and online fraud and abuse prevention solutions. The company also provides a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. F5 Networks, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. F5 Networks, Inc. has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

