Critical Analysis: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) & Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aviat Networks and Casa Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $238.64 million 0.87 $260,000.00 $1.51 25.11 Casa Systems $282.30 million 2.08 -$48.21 million ($0.05) -140.80

Aviat Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casa Systems. Casa Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 2.49% 17.47% 6.83% Casa Systems -6.24% 11.73% 1.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aviat Networks and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casa Systems 1 2 1 0 2.00

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.80%. Casa Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Casa Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management, and optimization of its systems, as well as to automate network design and procurement; and sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed telecommunications network operators, and broadband and internet service providers and network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, and security and wireless gateways, as well as small cell solutions and fixed wireless access devices; and optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice routers, fiber-to-the-distribution-point devices, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

