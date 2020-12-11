CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a positive rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $154.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $163.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,159 shares of company stock worth $40,066,722. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

