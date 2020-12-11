Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $295.64 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,671.96 or 1.00075403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00025515 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00057769 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,470,068 coins and its circulating supply is 544,743,382 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

