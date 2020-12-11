Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTHT. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

