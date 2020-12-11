Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€9.20” Price Target for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.86 ($10.42).

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

