Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,550 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,364.46 ($17.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.57 billion and a PE ratio of -6.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,134.67. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

