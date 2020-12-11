COVA (COVA) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, COVA has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $403,000.03 and $199,980.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

